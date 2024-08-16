Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran’s electrifying show set Wembley ablaze after Vienna plot

Taylor Swift’s Wembley leg of the Eras Tour is seeing Ed Sheeran’s stunning performance after her Vienna concert cancellation due to terror threats.
The popstar’s concert that took place on Thursday, August 15, at Wembley Stadium in London, featured the Bad Habits singer, who is her longtime pal.
“Just been trying to chill out the whole rest of the night," said the Grammy winner before introducing the singer, whom she regarded as “like a second brother.”
The duo set the stage on fire as they began performing their hit tracks, which included Swift’s Everything has Changed and End Game and Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud, taking the audience into frenzy.
Sheeran and the Blank Space hitmaker make it on the stage for the first time together before their latest collaborations. While Swift was featured on Sheeran’s The Joker and the Queen remix, the Perfect artist made his appearance on Swift’s 2021 re-recording of Everything Has Changed.
"I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K.," expressed the Shivers singer previously on Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallow Podcast.
Taylor Swift still has three Wembley concerts scheduled on August 17, 19, and 20, before returning to the United States for her Miami Gardens’ concerts.