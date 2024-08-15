North Korea welcomes tourists again after 5-year drought

North Korea is all set to reopen tourism in the country after five years.
According to BBC, tour operators said that North Korea will open one city, Samjiyon, for foreign tourists in December 2024.
Shenyang, China-based tour operator KTG Tours, wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday, August 14, “We have just been told that tourists will be able to go to Samjiyon (Mount Paektu area) this winter. The exact dates are to be confirmed. So far, just Samjiyon has been officially confirmed, but we think that Pyongyang and other places will open too.”
Moreover, Beijing's Koryo Tour also indicated that tourists could ‘potentially’ visit parts of North Korea in December.
The tour on its website further added, “Having waited for over four years to make this announcement, Koryo Tours is very excited about the opening of North Korean tourism once again.”
North Korea sealed its borders for tours early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it began to scale back border restrictions in the middle of the last year.
To note, the border closure also included restrictions on the import of essential goods, which led to food shortages in the country, and the international sanctions because of its nuclear program made the situation worse.