Wahaj Ali embraces the wild storms of New York City in new post

Wahaj Ali, who is currently making most of his US trip, was feeling rain-tastic with every drop at the Times Square, New York City!
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Tere Meri Kahaniyaan star shared an oh-so effortlessly cool rain-soaked post
In the picture, Ali flaunts his million-dollar smile to perfection as he looked lost in a rain reverie while posing with an umbrella.
Through the captivating post, the 35-year-old proved that through a tough sunshine and heavy rain, an umbrella is a loyal friend.
The Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star chose to go simple in a denim ensemble for a rainy night out exuding good vibes.
“Paint it Red,” Wahaj aka Murtasim captioned his post.
On seeing the actor light up Times Square with his grace and charm, 3.9M followers amazed flooded the comments section with love.
One wrote, “ Wahaj you look dam handsome. Awestruck literally.”
“ Its gonna be one of my favourite pictures of yours, “ the other penned.
“ Always rocking my handsome, “ the third effused.
Recently, the star jetted off to the USA with his Tere Bin famed co-actress Yumna Zaidi for an ‘upscale’ and ‘personal’ meet and greet session with fans, the glimpses of which he shared on social media.
Wahaj Ali gained widespread acclaim for his stellar performance of Murtasim in Tere Bin.