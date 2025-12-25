Trending
Kartik Aaryan's 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' dance in ‘TMMTMTTM’ sparks backlash

Ananya Panday’s new movie with ex-Kartik Aaryan, TMMTMTTM, releases on Christmas Day

Kartik Aaryan came under fans' radar for running nostalgic Salman Khan song Sajanji Ghar Aaye in his newly released movie Tu Meri Main Tera.

The Chandu Champion star’s new film with ex-Ananya Panday was released on Christmas Day, December 25, and videos of his dance performance on Khan’s iconic song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sparked widespread backlash on social media.

The original song was picturised on actors Salman Khan and Kajol. In the film, Kartik is first seen making an entry at a function to the song before being joined by Ananya. The duo dance together on the track.

Soon, several comparison videos began doing the rounds online, stitching together Kartik’s rendition with Salman Khan’s original number.

A user wrote, “#KartikAaryan please stop ruining our iconic songs and dance steps. You can't even match 1 per cent of #SalmanKhan's swag and persona.”

“Wtf, they remade Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye in that tu meri s**t????” another added.

The third one gushed, “Worst version… Unmatched and irreplaceable. Bhai is far better than Kartik. No one can match that level.”

Fans are also asking Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to claim copyrights for their hit song.

