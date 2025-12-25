Akshay Kumar wishes Merry Christmas with ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ cast

Akshay Kumar has shared a heartwarming wish for Christmas with Welcome to the Jungle cast.
On Thursday, December 25, the Housefull star took to his Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas on behalf of the talented cast of Ahmed Khan’s upcoming film.
Akshay posted a short clip that featured the Welcome to the Jungle cast shooting for a scene.
The actor seems to be playing the leader of two rival gangs, walking towards each other as a Christmas twist on the Welcome theme song plays in the background.
He penned the heartfelt wish, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people!”
Akshay further wrote, “Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026. #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3.”
Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and others can be seen in the short video.
Welcome to the Jungle, which is the third installment of Welcome franchise, will be released in theatres in 2026.