Shakti Kapoor breaks silence on Salman Khan after 'Bigg Boss' feud

Salman Khan and Shakti Kapoor, who often shared the screen throughout their careers, had a major fallout in 2011.

The actors who were seen together in projects, including Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hello Brother and Judwaa, stopped working in 2005 after a sting operation showed Kapoor allegedly asking for sexual favours from an undercover reporter.

In 2011, the 73-year-old participated in Bigg Boss 5, which was co-hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

During the show, Khan was reportedly seen ignoring Kapoor while warmly greeting other contestants. Things escalated when the Tere Naam actor allegedly took a public dig at Kapoor's image, leading him to accuse Khan of being a "woman beater".

After almost 15 years, Shakti Kapoor has claimed that things are civil between the two.

Speaking on the podcast The Powerful Humans, Kapoor said, "Sab hello hello hai ache se [Everything is alright], adding, "We are in good terms now. I do not have any issues with anybody."

During the same conversation, the veteran actor also spoke about his personal transformation and lifestyle changes.

"It's been five years since I have left alcohol. Now, the industry doesn't have drunkards. Most of them are health freaks," he said.

Notably, after Shakti Kapoor's Bigg Boss chapter ended, he went on to share that he was not on the show to win but rather to show his children that he can go on without consuming alcohol.

