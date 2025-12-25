Talha Anjum, Bohemia named judges for Pakistan's first rap contest 

With the adoration for the genre growing every day in Pakistan, the country's first-ever reality rap show, titled Rap Icon Pakistan, is set to cause a frenzy in 2026.
On Thursday, December 25, Pixel Entertainment announced the contest, with Talha Anjum and Bohemia confirmed as judges.
Discussing the details with Images, Rizwan Siddiqui, Pixel's CEO, said the idea was to "find the next Talha Anjum or next Bohemia." He revealed that the show was going to feature 10 episodes, airing around Eid-ul-Fitr.
The 10 to 12 contestants on the programme will have to parttake in several rap-related challenges, with major risk of elimination in the earlier episodes.
Organisers have issued a call for entries, asking potential participants to create a rap track based on the words "Rap Icon Pakistan" and send in a video of themselves performing it.
Auditions and shortlisting process will take place in January, while the executive producer is aiming to conclude the filming before Ramazan.
First in Pakistan, the idea of a reality rap contest is not new globally. In the US, The Rap Game concluded in 2019 with five seasons, while in India, MTV Hustle has given desi hip-hop fans several tracks to enjoy.
The show featured Badshah, Raftaar and the US-based Raja Kumari as the judges.