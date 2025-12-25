Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Fahad Mustafa wraps 'ALBM', hints at release plans

'Aag Lage Basti Mein' starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan has caused a frenzy among fans ahead of release date

  • By Hania Jamil
Fahad Mustafa wraps ALBM, hints at release plans
Fahad Mustafa wraps 'ALBM', hints at release plans

Fahad Mustafa has updated his fans about his upcoming project with an exciting social media post.

Turning to his Instagram account on Thursday, December 25, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor announced that the filming for his movie Aag Lage Basti Mein, with Mahira Khan, has concluded its shoot.

"Thats a wrap on ALBUM," Fahad penned under a click of a slate, seemingly from the filming set.

He added, "Months of passion, precision, and storytelling captured on camera. Now begins the countdown...much more coming your way soon."


The film also marks the big-screen debut of Tabish Hasmi and is helmed by director Bilal Atif.

Moreover, Aag Lage Basti Mein is produced by Big Bang Films and ARY Films.

Fans and celebrities flooded the comment section, sharing their excitement for the project, as the superstar Faisal Quraishi penned in the comment section, "Congratulations and now waiting."

While a fan wrote, "Super excited for this one."

Fans saw Mahira Khan last in Ammar Rassol's romantic drama film, Neelofar, alongside Fawad Khan. The story revolved around a writer and a blind girl in the heart of Lahore.

Akshay Kumar wishes Merry Christmas with ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ cast

Akshay Kumar wishes Merry Christmas with ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ cast
Kartik Aaryan's 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' dance in ‘TMMTMTTM’ sparks backlash

Kartik Aaryan's 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' dance in ‘TMMTMTTM’ sparks backlash
Shah Rukh Khan to join Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ for special cameo?

Shah Rukh Khan to join Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ for special cameo?
Farhan Saeed hails daughter for making life ‘magical’, inspiring musical return

Farhan Saeed hails daughter for making life ‘magical’, inspiring musical return
Kartik Aaryan’s 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' makes strong debut in key cities

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' makes strong debut in key cities
Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild
Hrithik Roshan sets stage ablaze as he grooves with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan sets stage ablaze as he grooves with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan
Bharti Singh returns home after welcoming second child

Bharti Singh returns home after welcoming second child
Imran Ashraf thrills fans with trailer of upcoming drama 'Ghulam Bashah Sundri'

Imran Ashraf thrills fans with trailer of upcoming drama 'Ghulam Bashah Sundri'
Kartik Aaryan drops heartwarming Christmas snaps with ex-Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan drops heartwarming Christmas snaps with ex-Ananya Panday
Vicky Kaushal makes rare comments on fatherhood months after welcoming son

Vicky Kaushal makes rare comments on fatherhood months after welcoming son
Dharma Productions break silence on plagiarism claims against 'Homebound'

Dharma Productions break silence on plagiarism claims against 'Homebound'

Popular News

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve

Justin Bieber releases heartbreaking message about ‘pain’ on Christmas Eve
7 minutes ago
Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message

Meghan Markle sends personal letter before King Charles' Christmas message
2 hours ago
Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans
an hour ago