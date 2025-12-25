Fahad Mustafa wraps 'ALBM', hints at release plans

Fahad Mustafa has updated his fans about his upcoming project with an exciting social media post.
Turning to his Instagram account on Thursday, December 25, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor announced that the filming for his movie Aag Lage Basti Mein, with Mahira Khan, has concluded its shoot.
"Thats a wrap on ALBUM," Fahad penned under a click of a slate, seemingly from the filming set.
He added, "Months of passion, precision, and storytelling captured on camera. Now begins the countdown...much more coming your way soon."
The film also marks the big-screen debut of Tabish Hasmi and is helmed by director Bilal Atif.
Moreover, Aag Lage Basti Mein is produced by Big Bang Films and ARY Films.
Fans and celebrities flooded the comment section, sharing their excitement for the project, as the superstar Faisal Quraishi penned in the comment section, "Congratulations and now waiting."
While a fan wrote, "Super excited for this one."
Fans saw Mahira Khan last in Ammar Rassol's romantic drama film, Neelofar, alongside Fawad Khan. The story revolved around a writer and a blind girl in the heart of Lahore.