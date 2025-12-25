Suniel Shetty refers to wife mana with sweet title in romantic message 

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
The 'Hera Pheri' actor and Mana Shetty tied the knot in 1991 and share two children, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty is celebrating 43 years of togetherness with his wife, Mana Shetty, with an adorable snap featuring a new guest.

Turning to his Instagram account, the Dhadkan actor highlighted his wife's latest title, as he penned in the caption, "Happy anniversary, Nani!"

In the sweet click, Suniel and Mana could be seen with their granddaughter, Evaarah Vipula Rahul.

Suniel's daughter, Athiya Shetty, and her husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul, welcomed their daughter in March 2025. The couple tied the knot in January 2023.

The 64-year-old added, "Here's to 43 years of togetherness, from crush, to girlfriend, to wife, to mother and now Nani."

Suniel rose to prominence in the 1990s as a dependable action star. He earned popularity through films including Border, Mohra, Hera Pheri and Dhadkan.

Meanwhile, Mana Shetty is a former model. She is also admired for her philanthropic work.

Suniel Shetty has the most awaited upcoming comedy/drama film, Welcome to the Jungle. He was recently seen in Jai, where he played the lead role.

