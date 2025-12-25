Rabya Kulsoom celebrates husband’s birthday in holy city of Madinah

Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Pakistani actress Rabya Kulsoom celebrated her husband Rehan Nazim's birthday at one of the holiest places in the world, Madinah.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, December 25, the actress, famously known for her impressive choreography and humorous videos, shared heartfelt photos and videos from the serene streets of Madinah.

In the heartwarming moments, the couple can be seen riding a scooty together as Rabya lovingly wishing her husband a very happy birthday.

The pictures and videos were accompanied by a long and heartfelt caption that read, "Happy Birthday to my soulmate, my life partner and my best friend!! May you live long with the best of health, wealth, happiness and content."


The caption added, "The backbone of Ron and Coco!! I love you the most but that doesnt mean that i will annoy you any less. Here's to a year of loads of prayers, success, love and another visit to the most beautiful place on earth together again with our families inshAllah."

The couple runs a successful digital media platform named Ron and Coco and their work was recognised with a Lux Style Award.

Rabya is the daughter of well-known Pakistani television actress Parveen Akbar and her brother Muhammad Faizan Sheikh also works in the Pakistani entertainment industry as an actor.

For the unversed, Rabya tied the knot with Rehan on February 14, 2016 and the couple welcomed a son in 2021.

