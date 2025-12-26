Mawra Hocane showers her ‘calm & kind’ daddy with love on his birthday

Trending
Mawra Hocane knows how to make her father feel special on his birthday.

To ring in her dad Mushtaq Hussain's special day, the Jama Taqseem actress penned a heartwarming tribute and showered him with love.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, December 25, the 33-year-old Pakistani actress shared a carousel of sweet photos as she gushed over her “calm & kind” daddy.

“Happy happy happy birthday daddy. love you,” she began.

The actress continued, “Thankyou for always being calm & kind & always always being a great listener & also for all the funny antics that keep us going,” adding, “I hope and pray that I can always make u proud… to health & happiness… always & always.”

In the gallery, Mawra Hocane shared a series of heartwarming snaps with her father that opened with a moving shot showing them warmly hugging at the actress’s Mehendi ceremony.

The next frame featured the Jafaa starlet posing with her parents, while the third slide showed a photo of Mawra and mushtaq from her Haldi event.

As the carousel progressed, it featured several more joyful glimpses of Mawra Hocane and her father from her wedding to actor Ameer Gilani.

For those unfamiliar, Mawra Hocane is the younger sister of Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane and sister-in-law of actor and singer Farhan Saeed.

