Sonakshi Sinha treats fans to cozy Christmas celebration with husband

  By Fatima Nadeem
Bollywood lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal gave fans a sneak peak into their cozy Christmas celebrations.

The Dabangg famed actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, December 25 to share some heartwarming clicks with husband from their festive celebrations, accompanied by a sweet caption that read, “Wish you a holly jolly Christmas…”


In the photos, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen posing together in red and white outfit in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

In the first photo, Zaheer has his hand gently on Sonakshi's shoulder while in the next photo, both of them are smiling happily while posing for the camera.

Shortly after the Lootera actress shared the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with sweet festive wishes.

A fan wrote, Merry Christmas to both of you," while another chimed in, "Merry Christmas DEAREST Sonakshi."

The third user added, "Merry Christmas beautiful you both."

On the work front, the Indian actress recently appeared in the movie Jatadhara alongside Sudheer Babu which was released in both Hindhi and Telugu on November 7,2025.

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024 in an intimate wedding ceremony after dating for seven years.

