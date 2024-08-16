Entertainment

Matthew Perry's stepdad seeks justice after arrests related to his death

Keith Morrison, Matthew Perry's stepfather, spoken out after arrests in connection with the actor's death

  by Web Desk
  August 16, 2024
Matthew Perry's stepdad seeks justice after arrests related to his death

Keith Morrison, the stepfather of late actor Matthew Perry, has released a statement expressing his gratitude to law enforcement for their investigation into Perry's death.

“We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously,” Perry’s stepdad told the PEOPLE Magazine.

He added, “We look forward to justice taking its course and we’re grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew’s death. We’re hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message.”

Morrison, a correspondent for Dateline, has been open about his grief following Perry's death. In a previous interview, he spoke about Perry's struggles with addiction and how he had been working to overcome them.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV show Friends, died at the age of 54 from an accidental overdose of ketamine.

The investigation into his death has led to charges against Jasveen Sangha, known as "The Ketamine Queen," Dr. Salvador Plascencia, Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez.

The charges announced against the five individuals include conspiracy to distribute ketamine, with authorities alleging that they took advantage of Perry's addiction and attempted to cover up their role in his death.

Moreover, the investigation into Mattew Perry's death is still going.

