Lily Collins drops BTS dump ‘in honor’ of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins is enjoying to be Emily in Paris!
The actress has shared a behind-the-scenes photodump from the set of Emily in Paris season 4, which premiered on Netflix on August 15, 2024.
Collins took to her instagram account on Friday to share a several photos and videos showcasing the making of the popular series.
In the first picture, Collins could be seen peeking out from her vanity van, wrapped in a white towel. Another slide showed a video of her sitting in her hair and makeup (HMU) trailer, getting ready for a scene.
The post also included a humorous video of Collins boating herself with planks, giving fans a glimpse into her fun and lighthearted personality.
Additionally, Collins shared a mirror selfie, posing in a black suit and pouting at the camera.
The photo showcased her stylish side and gave fans a sneak peek into her character's wardrobe for the new season.
Alongside the carousel, Collins penned, “A little BTS dump in honor of @emilyinparis season four, OUT NOW! So so proud of this cast and crew for making my favorite season yet.”
“You can officially binge the first five episodes – and then part two drops next month! I promise you, the wait will be worth it...,” she added.
Emily in Paris Part 2 will stream on September 12, 2024.