Sabrina Carpenter drops ‘special’ surprise ahead of Short N’ Sweet album release

Sabrina Carpenter is “on her way” to release her sixth studio album, Short N’ Sweet, with a shot of exclusive surprise!
The MTV VMAs-nominated singer, in an Instagram post on Friday, August 16, teased the release of a limited-edition bonus track vinyl for her ardent fans that will include a special song.
Beginning the countdown for the release date, the Espresso hitmaker wrote, “Officially 1 week until short n’ sweet!!!”
“Made a limited-edition bonus track vinyl just for you guys with a special song called ‘Needless to Say.’ Pre-order now while u can,” penned Carpenter as she announced the bonus track.
The post opened with a stunning snap of the Prfct singer, followed by another image that featured the album’s vinyl cover.
One of the fans expressed his excitement and noted, “Immediately purchased.”
“Again… take my money queen,” penned another.
The third added, “This is about to be the pop album of the year.”
Carpenter’s latest album is all set to be released on August 23, 2024, after which she will kick off the North American leg of her Short N’ Sweet tour to promote the album.
The tour will begin in Columbus, United States, on September 23, 2024.