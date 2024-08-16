Dramatic bodycam video shows officer's intense fight with two suspects

The Riverside County Sheriff has released body camera footage of the dramatic killing of a woman in Corona.
According to ABC7, in a video issued by the department, a male along with a suspected woman can be seen waiting and then attacking the deputy on West 6th Avenue in Corona.
During a dramatic four-minute struggle between the deputy and two suspected people, the woman got fatally shot.
The incident took place on June 11 at around 1:10 am when the deputy noticed a suspect man and woman, later identified as Eric John Nourani, 32, and Jennifer Rose Dobbins, 30, acting oddly.
When he tried to talk to them, they ran behind the building, and the officer also ran behind them to catch them. The male suspect wanted the deputy behind the building, and the moment he arrived there, the man attacked him.
The two struggled, and the suspected male tried to control the firearm of the officer. The man can be heard asking his partner to ‘kill him! Kill him! Kill him! It's the devil. Kill him. Keep fighting!’
Meanwhile, the woman repeated the same sentence, ‘The woman repeats over and over again, "In the name of Jesus, I rebuke you!’ again and again.
The struggle continued until the woman was fatally shot and some good Samaritans arrived at the scene to help the deputy get control of the man.
Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco said, “I want to express my gratitude to the brave Samaritans who stepped in to assist our deputy. Their selfless act made a significant difference in the outcome of this incident."
Additionally, the woman was declared dead after she was taken to the hospital, whereas the state Department of Justice is investigating the deputy involved in the shooting as per the law.