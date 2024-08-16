Sci-Tech

Ohio witnesses breathtaking dual display of Perseid meteors and northern lights

Skywatchers witness one of the rarest natural events, the Perseid meteor shower with northern lights

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024


Ohio skygazers witness one of the rare and breathtaking displays of natural beauty after the Perseid meteor shower coinciding with the northern lights.

According to Space.com, the Perseid meteor shower peak was already predicted, but the simultaneous appearance of the northern lights with it was unexpected.

The event of the Perseid meteor shower takes place every year when the earth passes by debris, small bits of rock, and ice left by the comet Swift-Tuttle in 1992.

Andrew Hawkes, who witnessed this historic event in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, UK, told Space.com, “I was out photographing the Perseids meteor shower with a friend when I saw some light illuminating behind the tree. I thought this was artificial lighting at first, and then when I looked back on the camera, I could see the aurora.”

He further added, “I moved the camera to frame the aurora better, and I said to my friend, 'All we need now is a meteor,' and, on cue, the one in the photo flashed across the frame."

Furthermore, the forecaster has predicted some geomagnetic activities and storms over the weekend. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Centre also earlier said that the space weather will remain uncertain.

