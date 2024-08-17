Sci-Tech

NASA's Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the Sun’s mysterious outer atmosphere

The ongoing mission of the Parker Solar Probe continues to provide new insights into the sun's behavior

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
NASAs Parker Solar Probe sheds light on Sun’s mysterious outer atmosphere
NASA's Parker Solar Probe sheds light on Sun’s mysterious outer atmosphere

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is making breakthroughs in understanding the sun's outer atmosphere, known as the corona, which is surprisingly much hotter than its surface.

This mystery has puzzled scientists for many years. However, the Parker Solar Probe, the fastest spacecraft ever built, has now completed 20 close flybys of the sun and collected crucial data that may explain this temperature anomaly, as per Gadget360.

Key findings:

One key finding is the discovery of sudden shifts in the sun's magnetic fields, referred to as "switchbacks." These switchbacks are thought to play a significant role in heating the corona.

Interestingly, the temperature of the sun's corona is hundreds of times higher than that of the photosphere, which is closer to the core where nuclear fusion takes place.

Data from the Parker Solar Probe shows that these switchbacks are prevalent in the solar wind near the sun, but they do not seem to originate directly from the corona, which challenges previous theories.

Scientists are now looking into other possible explanations for the corona's extreme heat.

One theory suggests that collisions of magnetic field lines on the sun's surface could generate vibrations, accelerating particles in the solar wind. If some of this energy is absorbed by the corona, it could explain the high temperatures observed.

Future insights:

The ongoing mission of the Parker Solar Probe, which began in 2018, continues to provide new insights into the sun's behavior.

The probe will make its next close approach on September 30, with another even closer pass scheduled for December 24. 

NASA's Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the Sun’s mysterious outer atmosphere

NASA's Parker Solar Probe reveals secrets of the Sun’s mysterious outer atmosphere
Prince Harry subtley blames Elon Musk's X for UK riots in emotional speech

Prince Harry subtley blames Elon Musk's X for UK riots in emotional speech
Ayeza Khan reveals ‘dreamy’ future plans on 10th anniversary with Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan reveals ‘dreamy’ future plans on 10th anniversary with Danish Taimoor
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED

Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED

Sci-Tech News

Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Ohio witnesses breathtaking dual display of Perseid meteors and northern lights
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
WhatsApp to introduce new chat customization feature
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Windows rolls out Nearby Share for effortless Android phone connectivity
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
ChatGPT goes chatty with the cool new ‘Advanced Voice Mode’
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Google expands AI-generated search summaries to six more countries
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Neural text-to-speech implant gives voice to ALS patient
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Threads brings new and exciting features for businesses and creators
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
WhatsApp partners with GIPHY to bring sticker collection and custom creation tools
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Mars rock samples hold secrets of water and life on Red Planet
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Purdue University throws world’s smallest disco party in new study
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
NASA delays Boeing Starliner's return flight for ‘major discussion’