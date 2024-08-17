Trending

Hania Aamir relaxes in sun-swept scenic Bali

Hania Aamir is truly amazed by the beauty of Bali as she soaks up in the sun

  by Web Desk
  August 17, 2024
Hania Aamir is truly amazed by the beauty of Bali as she soaks up in the sun
Hania Aamir is truly amazed by the beauty of Bali as she soaks up in the sun 

Hania Aamir was seen in full holiday spirit as she makes most of her time in Bali! 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the dimple queen shared a bunch of sun-kissed images. 

In the first two clicks, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star smiled bright into the camera while glowing under the sun's touch. 


The next was a scenic shot of lush green trees and the sun. 

Furthermore in the carousel, Hania was spotted relaxing by the pool and her terrace admiring the picturesque view of Bali. 

For the day, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress planned to go pretty simple in a baby pink outfit with her short bob doing the talking. She paired her entire look with black shoes. 

Prior to radiating warmth and happiness, Hania Aamir dropped a get ready with me reel from inside her hotel room showing off her early morning skin care regimen.

To note, the superstar is no stranger to sharing tidbits from her everyday life. 

