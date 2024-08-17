Sci-Tech

OpenAI bans Iranian group’s ChatGPT accounts over US election interference

OpenAI says the group produced long-form articles and shorter social media posts using the chatbot

  • August 17, 2024
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, announced on Friday that it had taken action against an Iranian group for using its AI chatbot to create content aimed at influencing the US presidential election.

As per Reuters, the group, identified as Storm-2035, used ChatGPT to generate material related to US election candidates, the conflict in Gaza, and Israel’s participation in the Olympic Games.

This content was then disseminated through social media and various websites.

According to OpenAI's investigation, the group produced long-form articles and shorter social media posts using the chatbot.

However, the operation did not gain significant traction, as most of the social media posts received little to no engagement, and there were no signs that the web articles were widely shared.

OpenAI has banned the identified accounts from using its services and continues to monitor for any further policy violations.

In addition to this, OpenAI also mentioned that in May, it had disrupted five other covert influence operations attempting to misuse its models for deceptive activities online.

