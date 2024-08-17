Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ dethroning ‘Deadpool 3’

Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us’ outranked Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ at box office

  by Web Desk
  August 17, 2024
Ryan Reynolds has a candid reaction to his blockbuster Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine being toppled by Blake Lively’s romantic drama It Ends with Us.

Despite their box office clash, the star couple has remained devoted to each other and shown mutual love and support throughout their promotional whirlwind.

Earlier on Thursday, August 15, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that the romantic drama, which was released recently on August 9, has overtaken the superhero comedy this week.

While speaking in an interview with Sunday Today, the Deadpool star shared his unshakable support for his better half, emphasizing their unbreakable and strong bond.

“The only time in my life I’ve dreamed of finishing second,” said the actor to host Willie Geist, adding, “It is a sign of a good relationship. It’s always been a constant between Blake and (I): that we really support each other.”

In fact, it had been revealed that the IF actress’ latest released movie’s key dialogues were written by Reynolds.

“'It's always been the constant with Blake and [me]—that we really root for each other,’” said the Green Lantern actor.

