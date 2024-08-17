Sports

New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship

New Zealand delivered a commanding performance on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024


New Zealand delivered a commanding performance on Saturday, August 17, to defeat Argentina 42-10 in their second match of the 2024 Rugby Championship, bouncing back from their earlier loss to the Pumas.

The All Blacks took control early, scoring five tries in the first half and establishing a 35-3 lead by halftime in Auckland.

The scoring began with Damian McKenzie, who finished a well-timed chip from Jordie Barrett. The All Blacks then added tries from captain Ardie Savea, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, and Beauden Barrett, all before the break.

New Zealand extended their lead early in the second half with Jordan crossing the line again, bringing his international try tally to 33 in 33 matches. McKenzie successfully converted all six of New Zealand's tries.

Meanwhile, Argentina managed a late consolation try through Juan Cruz Mallia, but the All Blacks maintained their dominance, extending their unbeaten streak at Eden Park to 50 Tests over 30 years.

Argentina's captain, Julian Montoya, acknowledged the challenge of facing New Zealand, saying, "We weren't consistent enough today. I'm proud that we fought until the end, but against a team like this, you can't afford to give them any advantage."

