Kylie Jenner ‘coming to steal’ Kim Kardashian’s Vogue crown

Kylie Jenner is reportedly coming for sister Kim Kardashian’s crown as a ‘front cover war’ has been heating up between them lately.
Back in 2014, Kim Kardashian had made history by securing a Vogue cover, featuring next to then-husband, Kanye West.
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner had just been introduced to the spotlight through baby steps in the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
And, now, she has achieved yet another milestone by bagging the big, bad front cover of Vogue’s British edition.
As per Daily Mail, this can be a case of “anything Kim Kardashian can do, Kylie Jenner can do better?”
While the older sister hasn’t been featured on British Vogue, she has already appeared on 10 international covers, which includes Vogue US triple times.
But, of course, Kylie Jenner pulling the Britain version before her seemingly means that she’s trying to do something that the Kardashian family hasn’t done previously.
In the past, Kim Kardashian and her younger sibling went to wars over dressing up as Marilyn Monroe, grabbing more Instagram followers, staying fitter, and earning credit from Forbes.
This time, another brawl looks apparent.