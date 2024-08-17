Entertainment

Kylie Jenner ‘coming to steal’ Kim Kardashian’s Vogue crown

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian ‘battling’ over front covers

  • by Web Desk
  • August 17, 2024
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian ‘battling’ over front covers
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian ‘battling’ over front covers

Kylie Jenner is reportedly coming for sister Kim Kardashian’s crown as a ‘front cover war’ has been heating up between them lately.

Back in 2014, Kim Kardashian had made history by securing a Vogue cover, featuring next to then-husband, Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner had just been introduced to the spotlight through baby steps in the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

And, now, she has achieved yet another milestone by bagging the big, bad front cover of Vogue’s British edition.

As per Daily Mail, this can be a case of “anything Kim Kardashian can do, Kylie Jenner can do better?”

While the older sister hasn’t been featured on British Vogue, she has already appeared on 10 international covers, which includes Vogue US triple times.

But, of course, Kylie Jenner pulling the Britain version before her seemingly means that she’s trying to do something that the Kardashian family hasn’t done previously.

In the past, Kim Kardashian and her younger sibling went to wars over dressing up as Marilyn Monroe, grabbing more Instagram followers, staying fitter, and earning credit from Forbes.

This time, another brawl looks apparent.

Kylie Jenner ‘coming to steal’ Kim Kardashian’s Vogue crown

Kylie Jenner ‘coming to steal’ Kim Kardashian’s Vogue crown
Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?

Prince Harry returning to UK in 2 years?
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship

New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region

Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region

Entertainment News

Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Blake Lively asks Taylor Swift for help after copying her backfires
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Leonardo DiCaprio's career to be stolen by Timothée Chalamet?
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Brittany Mahomes reveals real ‘MVP’ of her life and it’s NOT Patrick Mahomes
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Khloé Kardashian still has 'romantic feelings' for ex Tristan Thompson?
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Celine Dion drops BTS shots from Paris Olympics 2024
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Taylor Swift shows up for Travis Kelce’s new game show set
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Sydney Sweeney teases 'thirst trap' lake photos
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Jennifer Lopez makes Ben Affleck's 'small' 52nd birthday very special
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Taylor Swift dazzles London with secret 'The Alchemy' song for Travis Kelce
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Ketamine Queen’ and medical negligence blamed
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Matthew Perry's final hours before death REVEALED
Volodymyr Zelenskiy announces 'major' Ukrainian gains in Kursk region
Halle Berry hints possible return as Catwoman after 2004 film flopped