Hamas dismisses reports of ceasefire progress amid Gaza conflict

During the ongoing tensions and international efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, Hamas has rejected claims of progress, labeling them as mere illusions.
As per BBC, the denial comes shortly after US President Joe Biden expressed optimism, stating, "we are closer than we have ever been."
President Biden’s remarks followed two days of discussions in Qatar, where US backed mediators attempted to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas.
Despite this, a senior Hamas official informed the BBC that no significant progress had been made, accusing the mediators of creating false hope.
Meanwhile, the Israeli government insists that any ceasefire deal must include the release of the remaining hostages still held by Hamas.
It is pertinent to note here that a joint statement from the US, Qatar, and Egypt recently suggested that a new proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release was on the table, reportedly narrowing the differences between the two sides.
To note, since the beginning of the conflict, over 40,000 people have reportedly been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry run by Hamas.