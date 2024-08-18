Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds’ heartfelt last words to his dad REVEALED

Ryan Reynolds opened up about a tear-jerking letter he wrote to his dad before demise

  Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
Ryan Reynolds is sharing the emotional letter he penned to his dad before his death!

Conversing exclusively with PEOPLE Magazine published on Saturday, August 17, the iconic Deadpool actor revealed the last words he wrote to his father and shared how “grateful” he felt for doing so.

“I sent my dad a letter probably about maybe five months before he died, which I'm very grateful I did,” told the Deadpool & Wolverine actor to the outlet.

He further continued, “The letter was basically a list of every amazing thing he ever did. Every time he showed up or every time he had a catch with me outside after baseball practice. Every time he just was there. And if the man couldn't express his emotions in a way that was dynamic, well, many people can't.”

The actor expressed gratitude for sending the letter to his father, acknowledging it meant the world to him. Although he got a closure by doing so, Reynolds regretted not being by his dad when he passed away.

Reynolds father, James Chester Reynolds, suffered from Parkinson’s disease, a degenerative brain disorders that cause unintended or uncontrollable movement, and breathed his last in 2015 at the age of 74.

“I know who I am now. I've known who I am for the last 10 or so years, and my father's been gone for those years. But as I look back, I'm constantly putting pieces of the story together that I wasn't really accepting my own responsibility,” admitted the father of four.

