Blake Lively interviewer makes SHOCKING confession amid 2016 controversy

Blake Lively’s 2016 interview host Kjersti Flaa is making a shocking revelation amid the ongoing video controversy!
In an interview with Daily Mail on Friday, August 16, the journalist disclosed unsetting personal details that caused the It Ends with Us actress' reply to be particularly painful.
Flaa revealed that she could “never get pregnant” after her YouTube video calling out Lively for her inappropriate and hurtful behavior went viral recently.
“To be honest, it hurts because I obviously wasn’t pregnant and I could never get pregnant,” confessed the journalist.
She reflected on feeling “almost paralyzed” when her congratulatory message about Lively’s pregnancy was met with a sarcastic reply from the It Ends with Us actress.
Flaa recalled going numb for a while and told the outlet that she “didn’t know how to react” and “felt very uncomfortable.”
“[I wanted] to leave and get out of there,” expressed the entertainment reporter.
She continued to add, “It made me feel like a complete failure. I kept going through the interview in my head afterwards trying to figure out what I had said or done to make [Lively and Parker Posey] behave like that. It made no sense to me.”
“It was such a traumatizing experience to me. I was there to do a job, and they made sure to make it as difficult as possible for me to do that,” Flaa told Daily Mail.
The reporter continued, “I was there so they could promote a movie. I was invited to meet them. It certainly did not feel like that. I felt belittled and ignored, and it made me question if I ever wanted to do these types of interviews again.”