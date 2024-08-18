Taylor Swift mesmerizes crowds to fan-fav 'Reputation' track during Eras tour

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  August 18, 2024
Taylor Swift did something savage and it felt so good for the Swifties! 

On Saturday, August 17, the Midnights crooner surprised the crowd during her sixth Eras tour show at London's Wembley Stadium by performing her super-hit Reputation track titled I Did Something Bad.  

The 14-time Grammy winner was captured addressing the audience before performing the hit single in a fan-captured video, “So I'm going to do a song I've never done on the tour that's one of my favorite songs ever just because you're that awesome and you deserve something of this caliber." 

With a guitar in her hand she said, " It is such a dream to perform for a crowd like this, especially when there is  92,000 of you.”

For the piano segment, Swift treated fans to a mashup of My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys from the Tortured Poets Department. 

It is pertinent to mention that on the first night of her return to London on Thursday Taylor Swift paid tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce as she performed a mashup of King of my Heart and Alchemy on the piano. 

Taylor Swift's gig in London marks the first time she returned to the stage after three shows were canceled in Vienna, Austria following an alleged terror plot. 

