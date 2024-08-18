Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury was seen kissing a new girl – just one day after claims of him vowing to win his ex-partner Molly-Mae Hague and baby daughter back.
Headlines roared on Wednesday about him being dumped by his fiancée after she caught him “cheating with a Danish woman.”
According to The Sun, eyewitnesses spotted the professional boxer at a nightclub today, where he was busy slurping vodka while smooching a different lady this time!
The sighting allegedly happened around 2 a.m., and onlookers claim that Tommy Fury “didn’t seem to care” about his recent breakup as he went for a lip-to-lip with that blondie.
“This will be heartbreaking for Molly-Mae Hague. He was downing Grey Goose vodka and didn’t seem to care who saw him with the girl. He kissed her,” a spectator informed.
Meanwhile, his team denied the cheating allegations previously, saying that fake news was being circulated by the media.
Just yesterday, Tommy Fury had been photographed driving to Molly-Mae Hague’s mansion for a 55-minute-long visit.
Insiders had claimed that he’s adamant on “fighting to get her back,” but the promise seems to have taken a turn now.