Jennifer Lopez jumps on the 'demure' bandwagon amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez recently participated in the demure trend demonstrating how she drinks cocktails.
The Let's Get Loud singer made a video for Instagram where she promoted her cocktail brand Delola while relating her take on what demure means.
In the video, the Marry Me actress could be seen dipping her Delola L Orange Spritz emphasizing that rather than gulping down every drop it has to be savored slowly.
JLO speaks in the clip, "See how I do this, when I drink from the bottle? Very demure, Very mindful. I don’t just chug it, I just don’t, all the way down."
Jools LeBron who sparked the demure trend was happy that the songstress came on board.
To note, LeBron posted Saturday about the singer cum actress' participation in this trend expressing her delight through TikTok.
For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez is not the only celebrity who participated in this trend. Others such as Olivia Rodrigo, Bebe Rexha, SZA, Rumer Willis as well as Lizzo also embraced it.
Even President Joe Biden jumped on the bandwagon by having the White House Instagram account talk about the recent debt cancellation.
Jennifer Lopez appeared to be in high spirits amid her ongoing divorce battle with estranged husband Ben Affleck.