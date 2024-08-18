Selena Gomez hides ring finger at airport amid engagement rumors

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
Selena Gomez was photographed checking into the Los Angeles International Airport this weekend with her hands hidden as engagement rumors with Benny Blanco swirl on.

It was just last week that she had set fire to these gossip talks by posting a mirror selfie with a heart emoji strategically placed on the ring finger.

Fans began guessing whether the singer tried to hide a diamond band there, but no word of confirmation was offered later on.

On Saturday, August 17, she was heading to the airport in a very relaxed manner.

Despite Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco choosing not to clarify the matter of their alleged engagement, they continue adding fuel to the reports.

Once again, she had smartly hidden her left hand under the long sleeve of her hoodie, as per pictures shared by Daily Mail.

The popstar had decked out in a casual attire, matching gray sweats with a pair of flats, seemingly keeping it comfortable for a cozy flight.

Selena Gomez’s hair was swept into a trademark bun, which had headphones dangling on either sides to shut the world out with music, although the question of her relationship status still stays up in the air.

