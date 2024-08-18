French star, Alain Delon breathes his last at 88

Alain Delon, the magnetic and iconic star of European cinema known for his smouldering looks and captivating performances, has died at the age of 88.
According to a statement, released by the AFP news agency said, “Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family.”
Delon suffered a stroke in 2019 after experiencing declining health in the previous years.
The French film star starred in several art house films that are now considered classics, including Joseph Losey's Mr. Klein (1976), The Red Circle (1970), and Luchino Visconti's Rocco and His Brothers (1960) and The Leopard (1963), Michelangelo Antonioni's The Eclipse (1962), Jean-Pierre Melville's Le Samouraï (1967), René Clément's Purple Noon (1960).
His taut and austere performances, which frequently portrayed seductive men experiencing inner conflict, were characterised by underlying malaise typical of postwar French and Italian films as well as violent outbursts.
He was referred to as "the male Brigitte Bardot" a lot.
In his illustrated career Delon won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 1963 and his lone Golden Globe nomination.