Paramore honors Robert Pattinson aka 'Mr. Waterhouse' at Taylor Swift's show

Paramore's lead singer Hayley Williams dedicated their hit song Decode to actor Robert Pattinson during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London on Saturday, August 17.
The sold-out crowd was treated to a rare performance of the song, which was featured on the soundtrack of the 2008 film Twilight, where Pattinson played the iconic role of vampire Edward Cullen.
Williams praised Pattinson's fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, for her opening performance at the concert before dedicating the song to the actor.
"Did you guys see Suki earlier?" Williams asked the crowd, leading them in a round of applause.
She went on to say, "But I would like to dedicate this next song to Mr. Waterhouse.”
Williams further added referring to the famous dialogue of the fantasy film, “This is the skin of a killer, Bella. This is for you, Robert."
The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as the band launched into the explosive intro of Decode.
It is unclear if Pattinson was in attendance at the concert, but fans captured the moment on social media, sharing footage of Williams' shout-out to the actor.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, who began dating in 2018 and got engaged in late 2023, welcomed a daughter in March 2024.