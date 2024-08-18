Entertainment

Robert De Niro rings in 81st birthday with daring ocean dive

'Taxi Driver' actor Robert De Niro marked his 81st birthday on Saturday, August 17

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024


Robert De Niro marked his 81st birthday on Saturday, August 17, with an impressive display of athleticism, diving into the ocean from a height of 36 feet.

His daughter Drena De Niro took to her official Instagram account to share heartfelt photos and videos of her father, showcasing his adventurous spirit and loving relationship with his grandchildren.

The post featured pictures of the Taxi Driver actor posing with his grandchildren, as well as a video of him taking a daring 36-foot dive into the ocean from a boat. 

Drena exclaimed, "Woah, he's so crazy!" as her father made the jump, and later asked, "Oh my god, are you alright?" to which De Niro replied, "Yeah, I'm okay."

She also shared insights into the family's recent vacation, which was taken to celebrate another year of life for the iconic actor.

"Happy 81st Bday to my Dad and #1 ride or die... Love you with all my [heart] #BobbyD forever," Drena captioned the post.

De Niro has seven children with his former partners, including Drena and her half-brother Raphael, as well as five other children ranging in age from 12 to 28. 

With a career spanning over five decades, De Niro has established himself as one of the greatest actors of all time.

