Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up

Ivan Toney has scored 67 league goals in 128 games for Brentford since joining

  August 18, 2024
  • August 18, 2024
Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford's squad for their Premier League opener due to ongoing transfer speculation. 

Manager Thomas Frank revealed that the strong interest in Toney's potential transfer influenced the decision to exclude him. 

Frank told Sky Sports, "There are a lot of things going on with Ivan [Toney], especially with transfers, there's a lot of transfer interest. Because of all that, we've decided not to include him in the squad."

When asked if Toney had already played his last game for Brentford, Frank responded, "Who knows? There is interest, but it's not close."

He further added that while there is uncertainty, nothing has been decided yet.

Earlier, Frank had mentioned that Toney was available for the match against Crystal Palace, saying, "He trained with a fresh smile, looked sharp, good attitude, he's available for Sunday."

He also expressed his hope that Toney would stay at the club, adding, "As long as I have Ivan, I am very happy, and that's hopefully for another year because he's a fantastic player."

Toney has scored 67 league goals in 128 games for Brentford since joining from Peterborough United in 2020.  

However, his future at the club remains unsure, especially after his return from an eight-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules. 

Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub
Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?
Carlos Alcaraz loses cool, smashes racket after Monfils stunner: ‘Worst match'
Breaker Raygun breaks silence on receiving backlash after Olympics
Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing
Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024
Wilson Odobert joins Tottenham in 'major' transfer deal from Burnley
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move leaves Max Verstappen in doubt