Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Travis Kelce's embarrassing Chiefs defeat sparks uproar against Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs fans have claimed Taylor Swift is a "jinx" following Travis Kelce's poor performance against the Houston Texans.

According to The Mirror, the Chiefs, who are the winners of five of the last six AFC championship games, could potentially not make the playoffs due to an embarrassing blunder by Kelce on Sunday, December 7.

The 36-year-old failed to receive a pass from Patrick Mahomes, with the ball spilling into the air and being intercepted by the Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair.

This performance handed the Chiefs their seventh loss of the 2025/26 season, with many believing this spells the end for the team's dominance in the NFL.

Kelce’s fianceé Taylor was in attendance at the home game alongside best friend Selena Gomez, and fellow A-Listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Lena Dunham.

Swift has become the target of blame for many Chiefs fans, who deem her a "jinx" following Travis Kelce's error.

Taking to social media, one Chiefs fan fumed, "It’s looking like the Taylor Swift curse is real KC." 

Another person angrily penned on X, "What is up with the Kansas City Chiefs? The curse of Taylor Swift? I mean, they super suck."

"Taylor Swift jink?" asked a third user. 

A fourth fan claims, "Taylor Swift ruined that football team," with a crying laughing face emoji.

However, some fans actually felt sorry for Taylor and the level of football she was being forced to watch as one fan joked, "Chiefs season so bad, Taylor Swift about to call off the marriage with Kelce."

Following the 20-10 loss, the NFL's data shows that the Chiefs have only a 15% chance of making the playoffs, meaning they will need to win all of their remaining games and hope other teams lose numerous times to stand any chance.

