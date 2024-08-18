Entertainment

Rob Lowe praises 'inspiring' and competitive 'Outsiders' cast

The 'Unstable' actor reflected on working with 'The Outsider' cast

  by Web Desk
  August 18, 2024
Rob Lowe reflects on his time with the cast of The Outsiders, describing them as "inspiring" and "super competitive," in an exclusive interview.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the Unstable star shared "I turned 18 on-set in Tulsa... Those [costars] are my guys, my homies, my frat brothers.”

Lowe also said, “We all were deadly serious and super-competitive. Tom [Cruise] being Tom took it to another level. He was just born with that kind of commitment and was inspiring."

The About Last Night star portrayed Sodapop Curtis, one of the Greasers, and Cruise played Steve Randle in the movie, which was an adaptation of S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel The Outsiders.

"It's funny, the movie meant different things to me over the years. As it was happening, it seemed perfectly natural, [and] that was my fraternity," he said.

Lowe continued, "And now with time, and with so many generations growing up and accepting the movie, and it being a part of their lives... to be part of it is really special."

According to Lowe, the performers' early development laid the groundwork for who they would grow into as adults, also said, "Everyone of us brought our unique things that you would see later in our careers."

He noted, "I think my [Outsiders] character is sort of funny on his feet, and good-natured and light [and] if you look at something like Parks and Recreation, you can see elements of Soda Pop Curtis even in that."

