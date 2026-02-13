Taylor Swift playfully congratulates Olympian Breezy Johnson on her engagement

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift playfully referenced her own lyrics while congratulating Olympic skier Breezy Johnson on her engagement.

Moments after the 30-year-American olympian said “yes” to fiancé Connor Watkins at the finish line of the women’s Super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on February 12, the Lover songstress celebrated the gold medalist in the comments.

Watkins, a former quarterback for the Villanova Wildcats, had a ring box inscribed with words from Swift song The Alchemy when asking Johnson to marry him.

The box featured the line, "Who are we to fight the alchemy?"

Johnson’s engagement garnered the attention as Swift commented on her post to celebrate the big day.

"'Where's the trophy? He just comes running over to me' CONGRATULATIONS!!!" the Blank Space singer noted her lyrics in the comment section.

To note, after winning gold in the women’s downhill on February 8, Johnson got engaged to Watkins in front of fans at Tofane Alpine Skiing Center on Thursday, shortly following a crash in her last Super-G race of the 2026 Games.

After her proposal, she shared that she "always kind of had the dream of getting engaged at the Olympics.

Johnson said, "That was my hope, but it's definitely a lot more crazy with everything just happening all at once, and the reality of it is so different than the way you imagined, and so much better."

Notably, Taylor Swift also engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce after he popped the question last August.

