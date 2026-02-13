James Van Der Beek's wife shares heartbreaking post after husband’s devastating death

James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly Van Der Beek recently shared a heartbreaking post after her husband’s devastating death.
Beek's wife on Thursday, February 12, reposted a cover of the Dawson's Creek theme song I Don't Want To Wait, originally by Paula Cole, in the wake of her husband's death.
In the post, Alana Springsteen, the singer-songwriter shared an acoustic cover of the song in his post, saying, "rip james van der beek this loss hit me hard today (sic)."
Springsteen began to continue, "So much girlhood was lived to the backdrop of his work. praying for his beautiful family (sic)."
"link to the gofundme that his friends started to help with their expenses is in my bio if you feel led to support (sic)."
For the unversed, James Van Der Beek died at the age of 48 due to complications from stage 3 colorectal cancer.
The Schitt's Creek actor is survived by his wife and six children; his daughters include -year-old Olivia, 12-year-old Annabel, 9-year-old Emilia, meanwhile he has three sons namely 13-year-old Joshua, 7-year-old Gwendolyn, and 4-year-old Jeremiah.
His cancer was discovered after a routine colonoscopy in August 2023.
Notably, James Van Der Beek made his final public appearance in an interview with Craig Melvin on December 19, 2025.