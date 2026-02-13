Valentine's Day 2026: Top 5 movies to watch on the special date night

The month of love has begun, and Valentine's Day is just around the corner.
Believe it or not but roses are not the only way people like to celebrate this day with. Watching romantic movies together is also a way to celebrate the day of love.
So, on this Valentine’s Day, we have listed an amazing movie just to make your day a little extra unforgettable:
1. Wuthering Heights
The upcoming romantic drama film should be on your watch list.
Loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel by same name, Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the leading role.
The movie, apart from the duo, also stars Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Hong Chau, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.
The epic tale of lust, love and madness is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.
2. La La Land
All time classic 2016 movie is not just an ordinary musical romantic comedy-drama; it brings a nostalgic vibe every time you watch it.
Sadness, laughter, and bit teary eyes, this movie takes you to a ride of an emotional roller coaster.
The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a struggling jazz pianist and actress who meet and fall in love while pursuing their respective dreams in Los Angeles.
You can stream La La Land on Netflix and Apple TV.
3. Dracula
By the title of the movie, we’ll only remind you of one thing; don't judge the book by its cover!
An English-language French movie, released in 2025, is one of the romantic movies of last year.
The Gothic romantic fantasy film is based on the 1897 novel by same name and stars Caleb Landry Jones and Zoë Bleu.
In 15th-century, a prince denounces God after learning the devastating death of his beloved wife.
As a result, he inherits an eternal curse and becomes Count Dracula.
He spends centuries finding his lost love and finally sees a hope to be reunited with his wife during the era of the French Revolution.
Dracula is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
4. You’ve Got Mail
When we talk about romance, how could we forget to mention classic hits of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan?
After Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail is one of the go to movie to watch with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.
The classic 1996 hit movie represents modern times as the two people, talking everyday online, are unaware of the fact that they are the same business rivals in real time.
You’ve Got Mail is available to stream on Tubi, and Amazon Prime Video.
5. People We Meet on Vacation
Released on Netflix on January 9, 2026, the romantic comedy film tells the story of Poppy and Alex.
Poppy, who wants to explore the world while Alex would prefer to stay home ended up becoming best friends after sharing a car ride.
People We Meet on Vacation stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth and is streaming on Netflix.