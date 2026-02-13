Taylor Swift drops extended ‘Opalite’ music video featuring hilarious BTS moments

News
Taylor Swift has treated the fans to extended cuts of her Opalite music video, complete with behind-the-scenes antics, quirky cameos, and nostalgic 90s vibes.

On Friday, The Life of a Showgirl singer took to Instagram to announce the release of the extended Opalite music video, Parts 1 & 2, packed with hilarious behind-the-scenes moments.

Sharing the glimpses from the making of Opalite, Swift penned the caption, “I never want to forget a single detail of this hysterical shoot, and now I don’t have to! Excited to share more of the Opalite Music Video with two extended versions full of dance lessoning, our phenomenal cameos, camcorder footage, gigantic scrunchies & fanny pack angles! Parts 1 & 2 are out now at link in bio.”


Notably, this exciting update came after Swift released the video exclusively on Spotify Premium, Apple Music, and Amazon Music on February 6, with a delayed release scheduled for YouTube.

Her '90s-inspired’ video featured several celebrity cameos, including her love interest played by Domhnall Gleeson, as well as Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lewis Capaldi.

The video, both directed and written by Swift, was famously conceived during an October 2025 taping of The Graham Norton Show.

