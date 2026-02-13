Nick Jonas spills the beans on wedding day jitters with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently spilled the beans on his wedding day jitters with Priyanka Chopra.
Jonas, who married Chopra in 2018, during his appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast earlier this month, was asked, "What would Priyanka say Nick was the most nervous about on your wedding day?"
To which, the 33-year-old singer initially answered nothing before pausing and recalling the intense heat at the time.
He began, "To be honest, I wasn't that nervous about anything on the wedding day. It was just, it was hot."
The Leave Before You Love Me singer then admitted, "I was nervous I was going to be sweating and that I would look crazy."
Jonas then went on to say, "But no, I think when she walked out, she came down the stairs, I felt this overwhelming sense of peace. Like I was exactly where I was supposed to be."
Chopra, who was not accompanied by the singer, agreed with the response, with her answer reading, "He was so sure, in control, I never saw him nervous."
For the unversed, Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, in two weddings in India.
One was held in a tadeonal Hindu tradition and another one was Christian wedding.
The couple welcomed daughter named Malti Marie Jonas, born in January 2022, via surrogacy.