Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her 

Margot Robbie revealed that she would watch Rachel McAdams’ audition for The Notebook to prepare herself before heading to her own auditions.
While conversing at BBC Radio 2 interview on the press tour for Wuthering Heights, the Barbie actor revealed she used to study McAdams’ viral audition for The Notebook before her own auditions to get into the right frame of mind.
“I used to watch Rachel McAdams’ audition for ‘The Notebook’ before I would go to auditions. She’s so good, and she’s so charming and real, and like, in it,” Robbie said.
She went on to say, “I used to watch it before I’d go to an audition, I was like, ‘OK, just try and be as good as her.’”
Upon asking about McAdams’ Notebook audition actually helpful for her role Robbie answered, “Technically, you could say any part I got would’ve been in thanks to her because I was always watching her audition before.”
She added, "It’s just the commitment. I always watched it to remind myself that you have to fully commit in the audition room. And I got to work with her in ‘About Time.’ I had a small role, and she’s the lead in it. I was absolutely no one back then and she was so lovely to me and my brother. I’ll never forget how she’d go out of her way to be so kind. I just love her.”
Notably, McAdams starred as Allison “Allie” Calhoun opposite Ryan Gosling in The Notebook, with their unforgettable chemistry driving the 2004 film to iconic status in modern romance cinema.