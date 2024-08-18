Prince William blocks 'disloyal' Prince Harry from attending his coronation

Prince William is reportedly firm in his stance against inviting his younger brother, Prince Harry, to his future coronation, citing concerns over perceived disloyalty.
A Sunday Times story that was published on Saturday in honour of Prince Harry's September 40th birthday claims that Prince William does not want Harry to attend his coronation.
The Prince of Wales allegedly stated that he wanted his coronation, which will take place following the death of his father, King Charles III, to "look and feel different," with Harry's absence from the event presumably being one of the differences.
According to William's friends, Harry, 39, is not yet invited to the coronation.
One of the brothers' closest friends remarked, "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad."
William and Harry, according to the friends, haven't spoken in almost two years.
To note, in his tell-all memoir Spare, Netflix series Harry & Meghan, and his 2021 interview with Oprah, Harry—who had resigned from his position as a working royal and moved to California in 2020—famously revealed his family's dirty laundry.
He is not friendly with either his brother or their father, who took over as king following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.