Entertainment

Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift is seemingly working on a mystery project amid Travis Kelce engagement rumors

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024


Amid the speculations of a dreamy wedding or at least an engagement with the love of her life Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift is seemingly working on a big surprise for her fans.

In a new fan made video on X obtained by USA Today, a film crew could be seen following the Cruel Summer songstress as she headed backstage during Friday’s show of Eras Tour in Wembley Stadium.

The X user caught the moment when the cart stopped by the stage stairs, hidden from the view of most of the arena.

Shortly after a boom mic operator and a film photographer trailed behind as the door opened, revealing the Midnights hit maker climbing the steps in her purple sequined bodysuit.

Taylor’s shadow was visible beneath the fluttering production curtain.

This exciting sneak peek from Taylor’s London show on Friday leaves fans curious about her upcoming venture.

Taylor Swift’s new video emerged shortly after an inside source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Travis won’t propose to the pop icon until the duo sign up the “prenup” agreement.

“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” revealed the source.

They added, “The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ achieves box office glory with THIS milestone

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ achieves box office glory with THIS milestone
UK gaming rich list names KSI and Sidemen among top earners

UK gaming rich list names KSI and Sidemen among top earners
Prince William blocks 'disloyal' Prince Harry from attending his coronation

Prince William blocks 'disloyal' Prince Harry from attending his coronation
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Blake Lively accused of being ‘rude' and 'toxic' on 'It End with Us’ set
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Rob Lowe praises 'inspiring' and competitive 'Outsiders' cast
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Robert De Niro rings in 81st birthday with daring ocean dive
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Ryan Reynolds snubbed ‘Hot Ones’ for years, reveals host Sean Evans
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Paramore honors Robert Pattinson aka 'Mr. Waterhouse' at Taylor Swift's show
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
French star, Alain Delon breathes his last at 88
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' ruining cinema: says Brian Cox
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Travis Kelce raises peace sign at match with Patrick Mahomes
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor Swift sparks crystal chaos in ‘bejeweled’ bodysuit during Eras London show
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Elizabeth Debicki reflects on 'The Crown' finale
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Selena Gomez hides ring finger at airport amid engagement rumors
Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding
Jennifer Lopez jumps on the 'demure' bandwagon amid marital woes