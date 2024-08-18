Taylor Swift set to give fans a HUGE surprise before Travis Kelce wedding

Amid the speculations of a dreamy wedding or at least an engagement with the love of her life Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift is seemingly working on a big surprise for her fans.
In a new fan made video on X obtained by USA Today, a film crew could be seen following the Cruel Summer songstress as she headed backstage during Friday’s show of Eras Tour in Wembley Stadium.
The X user caught the moment when the cart stopped by the stage stairs, hidden from the view of most of the arena.
Shortly after a boom mic operator and a film photographer trailed behind as the door opened, revealing the Midnights hit maker climbing the steps in her purple sequined bodysuit.
Taylor’s shadow was visible beneath the fluttering production curtain.
This exciting sneak peek from Taylor’s London show on Friday leaves fans curious about her upcoming venture.
Taylor Swift’s new video emerged shortly after an inside source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that Travis won’t propose to the pop icon until the duo sign up the “prenup” agreement.
“This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family,” revealed the source.
They added, “The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides.”