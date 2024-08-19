Prince Andrew refuses big order of King Charles to save his royal status

Prince Andrew is reportedly proud of his royal status and firmly believes he shouldn't have to "downgrade" to Frogmore Cottage, despite ongoing discussions about his living arrangements.
Prince Andrew has a 75-year lease on his home, Royal Lodge, and King Charles has requested that he live there. However, he cannot be forced to move.
Speaking to GB News, former BBC Royal reporter Michael Cole said: "Almost everybody would actually like to live there [Frogmore Cottage] and it would be beautiful compared with probably the houses they do live in.”
He added, "I think what is at the back of the King's mind, it's quite understandable, is that he would wish his oldest son the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, they'd have more space there if they were able to live at Royal Lodge and it would be more appropriate for them.”
The reporter mentioned that they are currently living in Adelaide Cottage, which is quite a nice place on the other side of Windsor Great Park.
He also said, "The Royal Lodge is a Georgian House that is three storeys high and set in the middle of Windsor Great Park, surrounded by trees and beautiful gardens."
“Prince Andrew still lives there and strangely enough his ex-wife also lives there,” Cole noted.
He explained, "The King wants his younger brother to move to Frogmore Cottage, which was done up at great expense for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they decided that Canada and then America were more homely for them.”
The expert indicated, "It's a problem because Prince Andrew has a lease, He has a 75-year repairing lease, which means he has to look after the place.”
However, it is reported that the British Monarch can't move Andrew out legally, “but he's letting his feelings know by removing his security.”
Cole said, "He's let the security people who provide the security for Royal Lodge know that their contract will not be renewed when it expires.
He discussed, "Now Prince Andrew is going to look at this very, very unhappy way."
However, as per The Sun, the King has not renewed his younger brother's private security.