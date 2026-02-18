News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

King Charles mourns Jesse Jackson's death in emotional tribute

The Buckingham Palace shares somber statement on Instagram after Jesse Jackson's death

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, are deeply saddened by the demise of Jesse Jackson. 

An American civil rights activist, politician, and ordained Baptist minister, Jesse Jackson, passed away on February 17, Tuesday, at the age of 84. 

A day after the popular politician’s death, His Majesty released a brief statement on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account. 

"My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of the death of the Reverend Jesse Jackson. We send our deepest sympathy to his family," Their Majesties lamented.

They continued, "I remember with great fondness meeting him in 2015 as we paid our respects at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. Much like Dr King."

The 77-year-old monarch also emphasised the role of the deceased two-time presidential candidate, stating, "Reverend Jackson’s tireless commitment to civil rights and social justice had a profound impact on countless people around the world."

P.C.: The Royal Family/Instagram Stories
"And his legacy continues to inspire new generations through his love for all God’s children. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at a time of such heartbreaking loss," Palace concluded. 

For those unaware, King Charles III met with the late Jesse Jackson back in 2015 to pay their heartiest respects at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in the United States of America. 

