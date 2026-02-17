Queen Camilla makes surprise admission during solo Bath engagement 

Queen Camilla has opened up about a unique family dress link during a solo royal engagement in Bath.
On Tuesday, February 17, the Queen visited the city's historic Theatre Royal, where she watched rehearsal for the community production of David Copperfield.
She was also given a guided tour of Bath's Holburne Museum and viewed an exhibition of memorable prints by renowned photographer Sir Don McCullin, who was a close friend of Camilla's late brother Mark Shand, who passed away in 2014.
While walking around Zandra Rhodes: A Life in Print with curator Rosemary Harden, Camilla revealed that she has a unique close link to the fashion powerhouse.
"My sister had a wedding dress made by Zandra Rhodes," the royal candidly revealed.
Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, tied the knot with the late Simon Elliot, a Dorset-based landowner and son of Air Chief Marshal Sir William Elliot, in 1972. The pair shared three children.
The legendary British designer has a notable royal connection, as she dressed the late Princess Diana in the early years of her royal life.
Moreover, at the Theatre Royal, Camilla spoke with around 100 participants across the region who are involved in the production.
Queen Camilla, in an effort to learn more about Bath, also paid a visit to Persephone Books, an independent publisher and bookshop founded in the city.