Andrew 'knows a lot', claims Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in first shocking statement

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer argued that the ex-prince is 'obliged' to reveal everything about Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies is urging Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to come forward in the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein case, saying the royal “knows a lot.”

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 84-year-old lawyer, who represented victims of Jeffrey Epstein including the late Virginia Giuffre, argued that the ex-prince is “obliged” to reveal everything he knows about the actions of the convicted sex offender.

The lawyer said: "He’s got an obligation to tell what he knows. Now, I also think that if he’s afraid of being arrested in the United States, we ought to give him safe passage to come to the United States to testify, because we don’t want there to be any excuse for him not coming and telling what he knows.”

He added, “But he knows a lot. How much I don’t know myself because they gave up in the litigation we had against them just before his deposition was supposed to be taken.”

Boies went on to say, "I don’t think anybody knows how much he knows, but we know he knows a lot from his contact, and whatever he knows, even if it was a little bit, he has an obligation to share that."

To note, Giuffre alleged she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and forced into sexual encounters with Andrew on three occasions in 2001 and 2002, starting when she was 17.

However, Andrew declined the allegation in his infamous interview in 2019 at BBC Newsnight.

Amid the investigation the British royal family has commented as Buckingham Palace said in a statement after Thames Valley Police confirmed they were probing.

The palace said that it would “stand ready to support” detectives, reiterating the King’s “profound concern.”

