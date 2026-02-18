Prince William urges 'learn to love yourself' amid Andrew's self harm fears

Prince William has shed light on mental health issues amid Andrew - Epstein saga.
During his appearance in a panel discussion on BBC Radio 1's Life Hacks The Prince of Wales opened up on male suicide with the host Greg James.
"I take a long time trying to understand my emotions and why I feel like I do, and I feel like that's a really important process to do every now and again, to check in with yourself and work out why you're feeling like you do," said the heir to the throne while reflecting on his own strategies for processing emotions.
He went on to explain, "Sometimes there's an obvious explanation, sometimes there isn't. I think that idea that mental health crisis is temporary - you can have a strong mental health crisis moment but it will pass."
William has been working for mental health for years now with his Royal Foundation contributing £1m to develop a National Suicide Prevention Network.
The father of three also encouraged people to "learn to love yourself and understand yourself, adding that a "Part of feeling comfortable talking about mental health is understanding it."
"We need more male role models out there, talking about it and normalising it, so that it becomes second nature to all of us," William added.
Prince William's message came just days after Rob Shuter citing a source revealed about his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's declining mental health amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
"He’s isolated, humiliated, and emotionally fragile," a source told about Andrew's condition.
"People are genuinely worried," said the insider adding, "The word ‘unstable’ is being used."