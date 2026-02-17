Prince William reveals 'next home' for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners 

After Brazil, Prince William is bringing his upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony to India.
On Tuesday, February 17th, the Kensington Palace announced in a joint Instagram post with the official page of the Global event that it has chosen its destination.
"The Earthshot Prize is going to India. We couldn't be more excited for the 6th edition in Mumbai this November. Follow @earthshotprize for all the latest updates on #EarthshotMumbai," the future monarch stated in the caption.
He further expressed his joy after a remarkable hosting experience in Rio last year. He continued, "The Earthshot Prize in Rio built incredible momentum for the Earthshot decade."
"Now I’m delighted to reveal where we’re going next," before mentioning the country’s name, the future monarch said, "This country is a global technology leader. It’s home to 8% of the world’s biodiversity. It’s the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with the largest population of young people in the world. And it’s home to more Earthshot Prize Finalists and Winners than any other country on the planet."
He concluded by unveiling that, "We’re going to India."
Last year, the Prince of Wales welcomed several renowned personalities to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
At the time, he explained his emotions, saying, "As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit."
For those unaware, Prince William founded Earthshot Prize ceremony in 2020.
During the high-profile event, His Royal Highness ususally honour any five winners with £1 million ($1.36 million) each to scale solutions aimed at repairing the planet