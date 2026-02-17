News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Prince William reveals 'next home' for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners

The Prince of Wales makes big move for his upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William reveals next home for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners
Prince William reveals 'next home' for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners 

After Brazil, Prince William is bringing his upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony to India. 

On Tuesday, February 17th, the Kensington Palace announced in a joint Instagram post with the official page of the Global event that it has chosen its destination.

"The Earthshot Prize is going to India. We couldn't be more excited for the 6th edition in Mumbai this November. Follow @earthshotprize for all the latest updates on #EarthshotMumbai," the future monarch stated in the caption.

He further expressed his joy after a remarkable hosting experience in Rio last year. He continued, "The Earthshot Prize in Rio built incredible momentum for the Earthshot decade."

"Now I’m delighted to reveal where we’re going next," before mentioning the country’s name, the future monarch said, "This country is a global technology leader. It’s home to 8% of the world’s biodiversity. It’s the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with the largest population of young people in the world. And it’s home to more Earthshot Prize Finalists and Winners than any other country on the planet." 

He concluded by unveiling that, "We’re going to India." 

Last year, the Prince of Wales welcomed several renowned personalities to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

At the time, he explained his emotions, saying, "As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit."

For those unaware, Prince William founded Earthshot Prize ceremony in 2020. 

During the high-profile event, His Royal Highness ususally honour any five winners with £1 million ($1.36 million) each to scale solutions aimed at repairing the planet

Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement
King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate
King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with major blow amid growing Epstein storm
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with major blow amid growing Epstein storm
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'
Prince William heartbroken over Prince Harry's bold move: 'lost my brother'
Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Kate Middleton's role in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK exit comes to light
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn heads courtside at NBA all-star game
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book
Kate Middleton's cancer 'brutally' shook Prince William, claims new book
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
How will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mark his 66th birthday?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Valentine's Day with LA date night
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book
Key detail about Princess Kate's emotional cancer video revealed in new book

Popular News

Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home

Doctors sound alarm as patients skip crucial rehab exercises at home
50 minutes ago
UK unemployment rate reaches highest level in nearly five years

UK unemployment rate reaches highest level in nearly five years

53 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason

Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
3 hours ago